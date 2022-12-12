Melbourne Stars to honor Shane Warne at the MCG during match against Hobart Hurricanes

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars will don the late great Shane Warne's famous No. 23 jersey when they take on the Hobart Hurricanes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, December 16. Play will also stop after 23 deliveries for a standing ovation to honor the late Victorian spin king.

Warne, who has the highest Test wickets by an Australian, passed away earlier this year in March in Thailand due to cardiac arrest.

The 145-Test veteran's sudden demise shocked the cricketing fraternity as tributes poured in from worldwide. His state funeral took place on March 30 at the MCG.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



cricket.com.au/news/shane-war… Unbelievable. Shane Warne has died, aged 52 Unbelievable. Shane Warne has died, aged 52 😢cricket.com.au/news/shane-war…

Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa addressed the move and said (via The Age):

"I always recognise the Stars as being Warnie’s BBL team. He just brought that rock star mentality to the club. I think with the history of clubs like this, it’s really important to recognise important faces, and he was the most important face at the club when it was established. It’s a great gesture and will be good to see his family there."

The Stars will also retire jersey No. 23, while one of Warne's playing shirts shall be displayed on the plinth with his cap, remaining in the rooms as a tribute. The Victorian, who plied his trade for the Stars for two seasons, picked up 11 wickets in 15 games at an average of 31.

Melbourne Stars targeting their maiden BBL title

Glenn Maxwell will miss the entire BBL 2022-23 season. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Stars are yet to win the BBL crown despite reaching the final twice. They lost to the Sydney Thunder by three wickets in the 2015-16 season, followed by a 13-run loss at the hands of the Melbourne Renegades in the 2018-19 campaign.

Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the entire season with a leg injury, will be a significant miss for the Stars. Hence, the Stars have appointed leg-spinner Zampa as their skipper. Their first match is against the Thunder on Tuesday, December 13, at Manuka Oval.

Melbourne Stars squad: Trent Boult (New Zealand), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Cameron McClure, Tom O'Connell, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood (England), Adam Zampa. Replacement player: Tom Rogers.

Also Read: "That man is a Rolls Royce of a fast bowler" - Mark Wood hails Jofra Archer

Poll : 0 votes