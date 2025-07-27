"Meme of the Test series"- Fans react as Ben Stokes gets frustrated after India refuses for a draw in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Vinay Chhabria
Published Jul 27, 2025 22:38 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five
Ben Stokes tried to shake hands

England captain Ben Stokes was unhappy with the way India refused a draw in the final phase of the fourth Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series on Sunday. Stokes realized that England couldn't win from the situation they were in, which is why he accepted a draw and asked India to accept as well.

However, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja were very close to their centuries. Hence, neither of the two batters entertained the handshake offer from Ben Stokes, leaving the England captain frustrated.

Both Sundar and Jadeja went on to complete their centuries. India eventually accepted a draw, with their final total being 425/4 in the second innings. With this result, England have gained an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The fourth Test is done and dusted, but the moment of Stokes offering a handshake and India refusing it has become a talking point on social media. A fan shared the image on his X profile and wrote:

"BEN STOKES COMING TO SHAKE HANDS...!!! - Meme of the Test series."
Another fan was reminded of the moment when Rohit Sharma sent back the Indian team to field more during the Test series played in 2024.

Another fan jokingly chimed in that Shubman Gill should have frustrated the English captain further by asking him to bat for two overs.

"Gill should ask Eng to come bat as well for two overs," the X user joked.

"At the start of the day no one would have thought this"- Fans react as India reject Ben Stokes' handshake in Manchester

At the beginning of Day 5, England were the favorites to win as they had a big lead of 137 runs, and they needed eight wickets. With Stokes getting rid of KL Rahul in the first session, it looked like the home side would manage a victory. However, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja helped India salvage a draw.

Not many would have expected England captain Ben Stokes to offer a draw and India to refuse it when the day began.

"At the start of the day no one would have thought this," an X user commented under the picture of India refusing Stokes' handshake.
Another X user showered praise on the Indian team for making the English team surrender and accept a draw, that too on their home turf.

"England has surrendered. This is excellent by Team India," the fan wrote.

The final Test of the series between India and England will start on July 31 at The Oval. It will be interesting to see if India can level the series.

Edited by Aditya Singh
