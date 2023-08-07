"Proud of them helping to revive Windies cricket"- Top 10 funny memes after India's disappointing loss vs West Indies in 2nd T20I

West Indies beat India by two wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, August 6, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The hosts now lead the five-match series 2-0, with three matches to go.

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first on Sunday after a loss while chasing in the previous game. Youngster Tilak Varma once again impressed everyone with the bat and hit a wonderful half-century to guide India to 152/7 in the first innings.

Hardik Pandya (24) and Ishan Kishan (27) chipped in with helpful knocks. Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shepherd scalped two wickets apiece for West Indies.

In reply, the hosts got off to a disastrous start, losing two wickets in the first four balls of the second innings. Nicholas Pooran (67) came in and played a blinder yet again and pulled things back for his side. His counter-attacking knock, studded with four sixes and six fours, put West Indies firmly in control of the proceedings in the chase.

Indian bowlers made a late comeback and reduced West Indies to 129/8 after 16 overs, giving their side a chance. However, Akeal Hosein (16* in 10 balls) and Alzarri Joseph (10* in 8 balls) safely navigated through the next couple of overs and took their side home with seven balls left in the innings.

Fans enjoyed the second T20I of the series on Sunday and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We're very lucky to have Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran"- West Indies captain Rovman Powell after win vs India

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the 2nd T20I, West Indies captain Rovman Powell reflected on the win, saying:

"We always knew it was going to come down to how we were going to bat the spinners. We batted really well against them in the middle. It was unfortunate as to what happened in the end but just goes to show that T20 is a game of glorious uncertainties. Whenever batters go after bowlers you don't go after their first over. You try to assess them and then go after them so I try to give my bowlers just one over at a time."

Powell added:

"When you're playing wrist-spin, left-handers have a lot of advantage. To limit Chahal, Bishnoi and Kuldeep you need quality left-handers and we're very lucky to have Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. (On Shepherd) He has been very good. It shows what you can get when you put confidence in players. I've been trying to do that."

Both teams will square off in the third T20I of the series on Tuesday, August 8, at the same venue.