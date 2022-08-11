Dwayne Bravo becomes the first bowler in cricket history to take 600 T20 wickets, achieves unprecedented feat in Men's Hundred 2022

Northern Superchargers all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become the first player in T20 cricket history to scalp 600 wickets. He accomplished the unprecedented feat while playing against Oval Invincibles in the Men's Hundred 2022 earlier today (August 11).

Heading into the fixture against Oval, Bravo had 598 wickets to his name in the shortest format of the game. He bowled his full quota of 20 deliveries against the Oval Invincibles and returned with figures of 2/29.

Rilee Rossouw was Bravo's 599th wicket in T20 matches and Sam Curran became his 600th wicket. Bravo trapped Rossouw in front of his stumps while Curran lost his stumps to the veteran Caribbean pacer.

Despite Bravo's impressive spell, the Northern Super Chargers could not defeat the Oval Invincibles today. A 39-ball 60 from Sam Curran helped Oval win the game by three wickets.

Earlier in the day, the Oval Invincibles won the toss and elected to field first. A 33-ball 79 from opener Adam Lyth helped the Northern Superchargers finish with 157 runs on the board in their 100 balls. Sunil Narine bowled a top-quality spell of 3/11 for the Invincibles.

Sam Curran's heroics overshadowed Dwayne Bravo's big achievement

Chasing 158 for a win, Oval slumped to 21/3 before a 67-run partnership between Sam Curran and Jordan Cox brought the side back into the contest. Curran played the aggressor's role and smashed 60 runs off just 39 deliveries. His knock comprised two fours and five sixes.

Although the Northern Superchargers took three wickets in quick succession during the final overs, Tom Curran's unbeaten seven-ball 18* denied them a victory. Sam won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

