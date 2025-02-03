"Mental na koduku" - SRH teammate reacts to Abhishek Sharma's century in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma played an unbelievable knock of 135 runs in the fifth T20I of the series against England on February 2. He broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20I history, and his fantastic batting earned him a special comment from his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Nitish and Abhishek have played a couple of seasons together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. The Hyderabad-based franchise praised Abhishek with a special post on Instagram. Nitish reshared that picture on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Mental na koduku! (salute and blue heart emojis)"

A popular X user shared a screenshot of Nitish Kumar Reddy's story on his profile. You can see the screenshot here:

Nitish Kumar Reddy was a part of the Indian squad in the recently concluded T20I series against England. However, he suffered a side strain, which ruled him out of the series on January 25. He played the first game, where he took two fantastic catches for Team India.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma will play together for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. They retained Sharma for ₹14 crore and Reddy for ₹6 crore. Both Indian all-rounders will aim to help SRH win their second trophy.

The Hyderabad-based franchise made it to the finals last year, where they suffered a huge defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite the defeat in the final, SRH earned the respect of the fans with their fearless game in IPL 2024 under the captaincy of Pat Cummins.

With Abhishek Sharma in top form right now, all eyes will be on the left-handed opener when he turns up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. Travis Head will likely be his opening partner once again.

