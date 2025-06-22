"Mera chauka mat de dena" - Rishabh Pant's hilarious quip to bowler goes viral on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant kept the fans entertained with his hilarious stump-mic comments while keeping on Day 2 of the first Test against England at the Headingley in Leeds. The 27-year-old batter comically reminded left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja that he is also on the field of play.

The moment occurred when Ben Duckett was batting and Jadeja fired a ball down the leg side, forcing Pant to go full stretch to collect it and prevent four byes. After getting up, the youngster made a hilarious quip.

The left-handed batter said, as heard from the stump mic:

"Main bhi khel raha hoon bhai. Apne chauke ke chakkar mein, mera chauka mat de dena." (Even I'm playing. Don't give a boundary under my name.)

Later in the over, captain Shubman Gill told Jadeja:

"Abhi yeh poora confused hai Jaddu bhai. Kaunsi seedhi hai, kaunsa udhar aayega uska." (He is fully confused now. He doesn't know which one will straighten and which will go the other way.)

Incidentally, Jadeja was the only Indian bowler other than Jasprit Bumrah to bowl a maiden on day two of the Test. Although the left-arm spinner conceded only 25 runs in his nine overs, he couldn't take a wicket. Bumrah was the sole wicket-taker for India on the day, dismissing Zak Crawley (4), Duckett (62) and Joe Root (28).

"He has his own computer and only he knows how it works" - Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Pant's innings of 134 drew massive praise from former Team India coach Ravi Shastri, claiming how well the keeper-batter shifts gears. Reflecting on the 27-year-old's flip celebration, Shastri said he thanked the almighy for giving him the opportunity to shine after the terrible accident in 2022. He stated, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"Outrageous. He plays the numbers game beautifully, plays the way he wants. He will block for a bit and then shift gears. He has his own computer and only he knows how it works. That's his USP. That's what puts bowlers under pressure and makes him box office, a real entertainer and a match winner. That's why there was that celebration. Thanking the man upstairs for giving him the opportunity. I think his recovery from that accident had a lot to do with the frame of his body and being mid-20s."

With Ollie Pope unbeaten at 100, England reached 209/3 at stumps on day two after bowling the tourists out for 471.

