“Mera ek shot dekh lo” - When Sanju Samson tried to impress Gautam Gambhir during Under-13 trials

Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson recalled how he attempted to impress Gautam Gambhir during trials at the youth cricket level in Delhi. He eventually availed the opportunity to share the dressing room with him during the 2012 Indian Premier League (IPL), and currently features in the national squad, where the former player is head coach.

When Samson was aiming to rise through the ranks at the youth level, Gambhir was already an established player across formats for Team India. The left-handed batter also prominently featured for Delhi in domestic cricket, where Samson was able to catch a glimpse of him.

The wicket-keeper batter revealed how he tried hard to capture Gambhir's attention, but could not get past his intense focus.

"I was with Nitish Rana in Delhi during the U-13 trials, and I saw Gautam bhai there. He was practicing there, so I used to go there often. He used to be extremely focused. We used to check while batting whether Gautam bhai was watching us or not. I was like, 'Mera ek shot dekh lo Gautam bhai'. All of that used to happen back then," Samson said on Breakfast with Champions in 2022.

Samson soon switched bases to Kerala after not availing an opportunity in Delhi. He made his domestic debut in 2011, and made his maiden IPL appearance in the 2013 season for the Rajasthan Royals. His bright start at the highest level continued as he featured in international cricket for the first time in 2015.

"He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket" - When Gautam Gambhir hailed the wicket-keeper batter in 2020

Sanju Samson's international career had not panned out as hoped after only sporadic appearances following his debut. He struggled t break through into the main squads, but continued to excel in the IPL.

During the early stages of IPL 2020, Samson struck a sublime 42-ball 85, which helped the side chase down a then-record total against the Punjab Kings. Following the contest, renowned politician Shashi Tharoor priased the wicket-keeper batter, and revealed how he has the potential to become the next MS Dhoni.

Gambhir, however, replied that Samson does not need to follow anyone's footsteps in his journey.

"Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket," Gambhir had posted on X.

It was under the former player's regime as head coach that Sanju Samson availed the chance to feature as an opener in T20I cricket. The wicket-keeper struck three centuries to make the most of the opportunity, and has retained his place in the side for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup.

