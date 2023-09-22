"Mera shoulder lele" - Mohammad Haris wins hearts with special message for injured Naseem Shah

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury that he sustained during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

On Friday, September 22, the talented youngster shared a heartfelt post on social media to express disappointment over missing the showpiece event. Reacting to the unfortunate injury, Naseem wrote on X:

"With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon. Thank you to all my fans for the prayers!"

Naseem Shah's teammate Mohammad Haris replied to the post by asking the bowler to take his shoulder. He posted an image that read:

"Naseem mera shoulder lele."

Notably, Haris also failed to make it to Pakistan's 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He was named as a travelling reserve alongside Zaman Khan and Abrar Ahmed.

Hasan Ali replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad

The Pakistani selectors recalled senior pacer Hasan Ali to the ODI team. He replaced Naseem Shah in the squad. Hasan last played a 50-over game for the Men in Green in June 2022.

Babar Azam will continue leading Pakistan, while all-rounder Shabad Khan was also retained as the vice-captain. Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Haris, who were part of the Asia Cup 2023 squad, didn't find a place in the 15-member squad.

Pakistan will open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Hasan Ali