"Mere aur Kohli ke runs bnwane ke lye wo catch chorna jaruri tha"- Top 10 funny memes as Bangladesh score 228 in Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs India

Team India and Bangladesh are clashing in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 20) at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh batted first in the contest after winning the toss.

They began on a poor note and were handed a collapse, which left them reeling at 35/5 in 8.3 overs. Jaker Ali (68) and Towhid Hridoy (100) got together at this juncture and stitched together a 154-run partnership to script a comeback for their side. They also had luck on their side as Indian fielders missed a few easy chances, which proved costly.

After a long wait, Mohammed Shami broke the marathon partnership in the 43rd over to give India a much-needed breakthrough. Towhid Hridoy then completed his century and took Bangladesh to a respectable total of 228 before departing in the last over. Shami ended up with a five-wicket haul, while Harshit Rana and Axar Patel scalped three and two wickets, respectively.

Fans enjoyed the action-packed first innings of the second match of the Champions Trophy on Thursday afternoon. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

One of the memes read:

"Mere aur Kohli ke runs bnwane ke lye wo catch chorna jaruri tha.. (It was necessary to drop the catch for me and Kohli to get some runs)."

Here are some other memes:

"It feels good that the team trusts me" - Team India all-rounder Axar Patel after 1st innings of Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs Bangladesh

During the mid-innings break, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel reflected on his bowling performance and the first innings, saying:

"A lot happened. First, I did not know he (Tanzid) was out. Then, I got the second wicket and then the dropped catch happened. I was about to celebrate, but then I turned my back and did not think about it. It happens."

He continued:

"Everyone makes mistakes. (On the pitch) The wicket eased out after that. I think this is a chasable score. As the ball goes soft, it becomes easier to bat on. My role is to be where the team needs me. It feels good that the team trusts me."

Do you think Bangladesh can defend the target? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

