"Mere human" - India all-rounder drops hilarious comment on Rishabh Pant’s latest social media post

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant posted a couple of pictures of himself on Instagram on Thursday, January 30. His India and former Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Axar Patel dropped a hilarious comment regarding the caption.

The cricket star posed in a stylish denim jacket and added an interesting caption. Sharing the pictures, Pant wrote:

"In the world of algorithms, choose to stay human."

Trending

Here's what Axar commented on Pant's post:

"Nice mere human."

Screenshot of Axar Patel's comment on Rishabh Pant's Instagram post.

On the cricketing front, Axar Patel is India's vice-captain for the Men in Blue's ongoing five-match home T20I series against England. The hosts have a 2-1 lead in the rubber. The fourth match is set to be played in Pune on January 31.

Rishabh Pant failed to score big in his Ranji Trophy 2024-25 comeback match

Team India stars like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal played in the recently concluded round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Pant returned to the red-ball domestic tournament after nearly eight years.

However, it was a forgettable outing with the bat for southpaw. Playing for Delhi, he registered scores of 1 and 17 against Saurashtra. Pant is not part of Delhi's squad in their ongoing final group-stage match against Railways.

Pant is likely to be seen in action next in India's upcoming three-match ODI home series against England, beginning February 6. Following the three 50-over matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side will depart for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The ICC event will be hosted by defending champions Pakistan. However, all of India's games will take place in Dubai. India will open their campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20.

India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news