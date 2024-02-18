MI Emirates win 2nd edition of ILT20 by beating Dubai Capitals In the final

Mumbai Indians Emirates have won the second season of the International T20 League after beating Dubai Capitals in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

The Emirates piled on a match-winning total of 208 in their stipulated 20 overs and delivered a disciplined bowling performance to get the better of the Capitals by 45 runs.

The Capitals, led by Sam Billings, won the toss and elected to field first. However, Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera came all guns blazing for the Emirates, stitching together a 77-run opening stand in 6.4 overs.

While the partnership between Andre Fletcher and Perera was short-lived, the former joined forces with captain Nicholas Pooran to add 56 off 33. Pooran top-scored with 57 off 27 and stayed unbeaten.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein struck in the first over of the Capitals' innings, sending back Leus du Plooy for a duck. Among the frontline batters, Tom Banton and Billings got starts but fell at the wrong time to leave their side reeling.

Billings top-scored with 40, but the Capitals lacked contributions from Sikandar Raza and Rovman Powell as the target proved to be a bridge too far. Trent Boult and Vijaykanth Viyaskanth took two wickets each for the Emirates.

"Really happy to be part of this team" - MI Emirates Captain

Nicholas Pooran and Vijaykanth Viyaskanth. (Credits: Twitter)

At the post-match presentation, MI Emirates captain Nicholas Pooran hailed his team for playing with the right attitude and took pride in the franchise's highly successful run.

The keeper-batter said:

"It was amazing, truly special to be man of the match in the final. We spoke about having the right energy and attitude. We did the hardwork to get here, just had to finish it off. I just wanted to understand the conditions and play best according to the situation.

"Couldn’t ask for anything else. We played everything, and it was nice to see the execution. The Mumbai Indians now have the most number of trophies ever as a franchise, really happy to be part of this team. I think everyone in the team has the same agenda, the same culture."

While Pooran earned the Player of the Match award, Raza took home the Player of the Series award.

