MI vs DC, Who won yesterday’s match in WPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals eked out a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday. The Delhi-based side kicked off their campaign on an ideal note, claiming two crucial points from their opening encounter, a last-ball thriller.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai were bowled out for 164 in 19.1 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt stole the show with her blistering batting exploits, remaining unbeaten on 80 in just 50 balls.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with a quick-fire knock of 42 off 22 deliveries. However, Delhi bounced back after Kaur and Sciver-Brunt's 73-run stand for the third wicket.

Shikha Pandey bowled a tidy spell, registering figures of 4-0-14-2. Annabel Sutherland claimed three wickets but an economy rate of 10.70.

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Varma provided her team with an impressive start

Opener Shafali Varma helped Delhi get off to an impressive start in the run chase, scoring 43 runs in 18 deliveries. Niki Prasad was the second-highest run-scorer for the team in the match, with 35 runs off 33 balls.

Delhi required 10 runs to win in the final over with three wickets in hand. Prasad kicked off the over by hitting a crucial four off Sajeevan Sajana's bowling. However, she got out in the penultimate ball while going for a big shot.

The equation came down to two required from the last ball. Arundhati Reddy got her side home by hitting it over cover and sprinting back for a couple, barely in time. It is worth mentioning that this was the highest run chase against MI in the WPL history.

MI vs DC: Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s WPL 2025 match?

Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi in the MI vs DC clash. Apart from her, the other contender for the Player of the Match was Annabel Sutherland for her three-wicket haul.

In the batting department, Shafali Varma and Niki Prasad were the top performers for the winning team. Prasad was adjudged the Player of the Match for her impressive knock on her WPL debut.

