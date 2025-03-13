MI vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL 2025 Eliminator at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 13. The winner of the contest will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final on March 15 at the same venue. MI and DC both finished the league stage with 10 points, but Delhi Capitals took the top position in the points table on the basis of a superior net run rate.

Ad

Mumbai Indians ended their WPL 2025 league campaign with a 11-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which cost them a direct entry into the final. Bowling first, MI conceded 199 runs while picking up only three wickets. In the chase, Nat Sciver-Brunt hammered 69 off 35. However, Mumbai Indians were held to 188-9 in their 20 overs.

Gujarat Giants claimed the third position in the WPL 2025 points table to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. They ended the league stage with four wins and four losses. In their last match, they went down to MI by nine runs. Chasing a target of 180, GG finished on 170 despite Bharti Fulmali's 25-ball 61.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants have clashed six times in the WPL, with MI having a clean 6-0 record in the head-to-head battle. In other words, GG will have to create history to book their place in the WPL 2025 final.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s a summary of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 6

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat are yet to win a match against Mumbai in the WPL. The teams clashed twice during the league stage. Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets in Vadodara before registering a nine-run win at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants games in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (179/6) beat GG (170) by 9 runs, March 10, 2025

MI (122/5) beat GG (120) by 5 wickets, February 18, 2025

MI (191/3) beat GG (190/7) by 7 wickets, March 9, 2024

MI (129/5) beat GG (126/9) by 5 wickets, February 25, 2024

MI (162/8) beat GG (107/9) by 55 runs, March 14, 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️