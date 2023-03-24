MI vs UPW DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Eliminator

Fans can expect an uninterrupted game when Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Eliminator of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Friday, March 24.

Mumbai made a superb start to their campaign, winning five games on the trot. However, their winning juggernaut was halted by the Warriorz in the reverse fixture. They also suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets, affecting their net run rate in the process.

Although Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. won their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI could only manage to finish second in the standings. Hence, they will have to take the longer route and play the Eliminator.

Mumbai have looked like the best team in WPL 2023, with a good mix of overseas and Indian talent. However, their batting has looked at sixes and seven if they lose their top order early. If they manage to post a challenging total on the board, it will be a cakewalk for Mumbai.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, finished third in the points table to make their way to the Eliminator. Alyssa Healy and Co. have not been in great form but have performed in clutch situations to win matches.

They will hope their middle order, comprising Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath, chip in once again with significant contributions as they look to set up a final date with Delhi.

Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Academy weather report on March 24 - No rain predicted

A cracker of contest beckons at the DY Patil Sports Complex as there is no chance of precipitation playing spoilsport during the WPL 2023 Eliminator.

According to accuweather.com, temperatures will hover around 28-29 degrees Celsius. However, the original feel will be two to three degrees higher than the actual temperature. Humidity is expected to be around 72 percent with no cloud cover.

UPW vs MI Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Priyanka Bala.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, and Laxmi Yadav.

