Michael Hussey concerned as David Warner's rib injury forces him to miss the action on day three of the first Ashes Test

Michael Hussey has cast doubt over David Warner's full fitness following his rib injury while batting on day two of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. David Warner could not take the field in the second innings, owing to a blow to his ribs off Ben Stokes' bowling.

According to Fox Cricket, Warner underwent scans overnight and received clearance. However, the 35-year-old remained in discomfort and did not take the field on day three. As a result, pace bowler Jhye Richardson took the veteran's spot as a substitute fielder.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Michael Hussey recalled a similar injury during his playing days. He said it will take time to recover and hopes to see Warner get well soon.

"It's very painful. It hurts to cough, sneeze, laugh, and can take a long time to heal as well. If it gets you in the wrong spot it can be quite debilitating. It'll be interesting to see how David Warner pulls up from that blow to the ribs."

David Warner scores a half-century as Australia take a healthy lead in the first Ashes Test

Warner rode his luck in the first innings with the bat. He eventually fell on 94, six short of his 25th Test hundred. The southpaw got reprieves from Ben Stokes' no-ball and Rory Burns' dropped catch at slip on his way to 94.

The New South Wales cricketer shared a 156-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne before the latter's departure.

Travis Head top-scored with 152, blazing his way to an 85-ball century on the second day. The southpaw was the last Australian wicket to fall on day three as Head lifted the hosts to 425.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc made early inroads in the second innings by removing Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed relatively cheaply. The tourists still trail by more than 150 runs, with Joe Root and Dawid Malan at the crease.

