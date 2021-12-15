Michael Slater arrested by authorities after breaching terms of restraining order

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater was arrested by police after he was found to be in breach of an apprehended violence order (AVO). The AVO was filed on behalf of police in October when Slater was brought in on a domestic violence charge against his former partner.

Police received a tip-off regarding a potential breach of the order and the 51-year-old was arrested at 7:45 AM at West Promenade, Manly. After being taken to the Manly Police Station, the broadcaster was charged with a stalking offense. Additional charges included 'using a carriage service to harass'.

Slater is due to appear at the Manly Law Court later today after being denied bail. He had appeared in court a few months back on an earlier domestic violence charge where his former partner accused him of repeatedly texting and calling before he turned up to her house.

Michael Slater tied up in several controversies as of late

The former batter was found to have stalked his former partner in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on October 12 and 13. After the incident, his lawyers proceeded to inform the court that Slater had chosen to go to the hospital to consult a psychiatrist to get the necessary treatment.

The attorneys also intimated that they would be filing a plea argument under Section 14 of the Mental Health Act. The plea was due to be submitted on December 3.

He was axed from the Channel 7 broadcasting list as well after a string of tweets against the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison.

Michael Slater @mj_slats If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect

Slater was unhappy with Morrison's decision to shut down the country's borders while the Australian contingent from the first leg of the 2021 IPL were struggling to make their way back. He claimed that the prime minister had "blood on his hands" following the situation.

Slater's dismissal from the network has been addressed as a move made due to budget restrictions.

