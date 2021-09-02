"That was rubbish" - Michael Vaughan blasts Rishabh Pant for getting out after playing a rash shot

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter account on Thursday to blast Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (9 off 33 balls) for his shot selection, which led to his dismissal in the Oval Test.

Rishabh Pant's poor form in England continued in the first innings of the Oval Test as the left-hander threw his wicket away courtesy of a dreadful shot.

"That's just the way he plays," is often the defense mounted by fans every time a player like Pant gets out while playing recklessly. However, Vaughan looked isn't buying into that theory. The former England skipper wrote:

"That’s just the way I play !!!!!!!!!!! Sorry but that was rubbish …. but England have bowled very very well today …. #ENGvIND

That’s just the way I play !!!!!!!!!!! Sorry but that was rubbish …. but England have bowled very very well today …. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

Rishabh Pant has been troubled throughout the series by deliveries that the right-handed seamers have cut across him outside the off-stump. He nearly fell in a similar manner off a delivery from Chris Woakes. However, the subsequent catch was shelled in the slip cordon.

Pant has often tried to counter these types of deliveries by dancing down the track to play an extravagant drive with minimal success. He tried to do the same to Chris Woakes but was outsmarted by the bowler. Woakes then proceeded to bowl a 69 mph cutter and Pant failed to read the delivery.

The ball hit the toe end of his bat and Moeen Ali claimed a simple catch at wide mid-off.

Shardul Thakur's onslaught guides India to a respectable total after an early collapse

Shardul Thakur smashed a whirlwind 36-ball 57 to lift India to 191.

Rishabh Pant's dismissal meant that India found themselves reeling at 127/7 in the post-tea session on Day One at the Oval.

However, Shardul Thakur proceeded to launch a stunning counter-attack. The seam-bowling all-rounder dished out some exquisite strokeplay to rocket his way to the fastest-ever half-century by a batsman in England.

Thakur's drive was imperious, as were his flicks and pulls. The onslaught took England by surprise as the right-hander took India close to the 200-mark.

Wowwwwww



Batting is definitely not as easy as Shardul Thakur is making it ought to be



Well played @imShard #lordthakur pic.twitter.com/x2VHQycLXh — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2021

However, Chris Woakes eventually provided his team with a breather as he pinned Thakur, who was on a 36-ball knock of 57 runs, plumb in front. The Indian innings was wrapped at 191 as Jasprit Bumrah got a run-out in the next over before Umesh Yadav lost his wicket to Ollie Robinson.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar