Michael Vaughan unimpressed with Cricket Australia's response to COVID-19 chaos impacting the Ashes and BBL

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called out Cricket Australia for not acting quickly towards the COVID-19 chaos impacting the Ashes and Big Bash League. Vaughan believes the board should have kept the remaining two Ashes Tests in Melbourne as well to avoid travel.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Ashes and Big Bash League, infecting players, support staff, and broadcasting teams. Despite the consequences, the board has continued staging matches in fear of suffering financial losses.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Michael Vaughan criticized Cricket Australia for not acting quickly when cases emerged during the third Ashes Test. The 47-year-old feels the teams shouldn't have traveled to Sydney for the fourth Test. He said:

"I’ll be honest, I don’t think Cricket Australia have reacted to the Test series quick enough. I think they’re taking a massive risk by taking everyone to Sydney. I felt they should have kept the Test series here (in Melbourne) while everyone’s here, playing another Test match here at the MCG under lights."

England's Ashes camp has witnessed more than five positive cases, which includes their coaching staff and a net bowler. Australia's middle-order batter Travis Head has tested positive while 11 players in the BBL have suffered the same fate.

Vaughan took into account the postponed game between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars last Thursday after an official tested positive for COVID. When the rescheduled match took place on Sunday, the Stars had to call upon several club cricketers. A few days later, both Stars and Melbourne Renegades fielded weakened line-ups as several of their players were infected.

"I don’t think they’ve reacted quick enough to the Big Bash" - Michael Vaughan

BBL - Stars v Renegades

The former England cricketer suggested the board bring the teams to Melbourne earlier to prevent the situation from escalating. Pinpointing the risk the constant travel carries, Vaughan said:

"I don’t think they’ve reacted quick enough to the Big Bash. They should have brought all the teams here a few days ago and potentially then the Melbourne Stars wouldn’t have had to go through the situation that they’ve gone through."

Vaughan added:

"They could have delayed it by a few days for them to just get some of their players back. I think that would have been fairer for everyone. I think there’s big, big risk putting players on planes, taking the Big Bash to the whole of the country."

Cricket Australia had earlier rejected the proposal to stage the last two Ashes Tests in Melbourne. Both matches will go ahead in Sydney and Hobart as scheduled.

