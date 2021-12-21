"I want to see a bit of mongrel in the side" - Michael Vaughan urges England to get 'nasty' with the Australians

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged Joe Root and co. to show their nasty side for the rest of the Ashes series. Michael Vaughan pinpointed too much niceness in the current side and stated they need to get a "bit of mongrel" to beat the Aussies.

Australia have been a better side by a country mile in the first two Tests, beating England comprehensively on both occasions. The tourists lost in both Brisbane and Adelaide, mainly due to their batters' failures. England's opening pair of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed has been the most worrying aspect for the visitors.

Speaking on Fox Cricket's Follow-on Podcast, Michael Vaughan conceded that England's management team are a good set of people. The former England skipper wants them to take the game to Australia, stating:

"That’s the one thing I’d say about this England management team. They are a good set of people. They are at that stage now where they have to change something. It might be that they all get nasty, get nasty with each other. They all fall out. Who cares, but then come out and show a bit of spirit. I’m not sure England have got the feather ruffler. I actually want to see a bit of mongrel in the England side."

England are yet to make 300 in a single innings, with their highest score being 297 at the moment. However, it's worth noting that the tourists' selection has also been concerning as experts have pointed it as a significant reason for their defeats.

"I wouldn’t have dared go and speak to Glenn McGrath on the morning of the game" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan observed that England's players speak to their counterparts, something he hardly did back in the day. The 47-year-old lamented the friendliness and lack of hostility towards Australia.

"It’s too nice. I see on the morning of the game they are all talking to Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. I never had a conversation with Steve Waugh back in the day. I wouldn’t have dared go and speak to Glenn McGrath on the morning of the game or Shane Warne. You just didn’t. It’s all a bit friendly. I’d get nasty with them. Chirp, do whatever, just get into the scrap."

The third Test begins on the 26th of December in Melbourne.

