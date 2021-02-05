Michael Vaughan labels Team India's decision to leave Kuldeep Yadav out 'ridiculous' 

Michael Vaughan has lashed out at the Indian team management for ignoring Kuldeep Yadav once again. Ahead of the first India vs England Test, many believed Yadav would receive an opportunity to play in the spin-friendly conditions. But he continued to be on the sidelines.

Kuldeep Yadav was in the squad for the Australian series. The backroom staff benched him for all four Tests despite multiple injuries in the camp. In the current game, Team India has included specialist left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was unhappy with this call. He posted the following tweet to slam the Indian team management.

Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18 !!! If he isn’t going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play !!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 5, 2021

The BCCI had named Axar Patel in the squad for the England series. Unfortunately, Patel suffered an injury before the Chennai Test. With Ravindra Jadeja also out with an injury, Kuldeep Yadav should have been a part of the spin department.

However, Team India included reserve players Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar in the squad. Nadeem made it to the playing XI at Chepauk.

Kuldeep Yadav is the only left-arm wrist-spinner to have played Test cricket for Team India

Kuldeep Yadav (R) has not played a Test since January 2019

Kuldeep Yadav belongs to the rare type of bowlers who can bowl left-arm wrist-spin. He was the first left-arm leg-spinner to play Tests for India. Even after his debut, the Indian team has not found another bowler of this breed.

So far, Yadav has played six Tests for India, scalping 24 wickets at an average of 24.12. He has two five-wicket hauls to his name, while his economy rate has been 3.51. Although his numbers are great, Team India has surprisingly ignored him in the game's most extended format.