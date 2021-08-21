Michael Vaughan wants tactical time-out in Tests similar to The Hundred and the IPL

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has revealed that he wants tactical time-outs to be introduced in Test matches. He wants the coaches to have a window to communicate with the skipper and players on the field to discuss tactics during the game.

Tactical time-outs are a common feature in domestic leagues across the world. The 150-second breaks have been a feature of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for some years now. We saw a similar feature added to The Hundred as well.

Michael Vaughan pointed out that tactical time-out is a good opportunity for the coach to communicate with his players and tweak tactics on the field. Though there are still ways of intervening, he reckons that such breaks in play will be a welcome addition to the game.

“International coaches might not have the advantage of having a tactical time-out like we see in the Hundred - an innovation which I would actually welcome in the Test game - but there are still ways of intervening,” Michael Vaughan wrote on his Facebook page.

The former England batter was critical of the absence of intervention from England coach Chris Silverwood during the Lord’s Test against India. Vaughan feels the innovation will help the coaches give more inputs to the players on the field.

Tactical time-out introduced in The Hundred has impressed Michael Vaughan

The bowling side can opt for 150-second time-outs in The Hundred

The Hundred had offered the bowling teams a tactical time-out of 150 seconds during the innings. This has certainly impressed not only Michael Vaughan but also a lot of players and experts.

Speaking about The Hundred before the start of the league, senior England all-rounder Charlotte Edwards voiced her approval for the time-out.

“I think it’s good for coaches to potentially see something that as players you don’t notice and be able to communicate that. Also, as captain, you’re often fielding in the inner ring, and players can be far away, around the pitch. This option allows you to get everyone back in, gather your thoughts and get strategic information over to them,” Edwards said.

It is far-fetched for now, but we might well see some rules like tactical time-outs adapted from the T20 leagues in the longer formats of the game in the future.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee