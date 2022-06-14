"Take a look in the mirror" - Mickey Arthur hits back at Umar Akmal over interview remarks 

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made by Umar Akmal on Tuesday. The right-handed batter claimed during an interview that Arthur had spoiled his career while he was at the helm of the team between 2016 and 2019.

Arthur took to his Twitter account to respond to a tweet by Pakistani sports journalist Aalia Rasheed. The veteran coach has hit back at the cricketer's accusations by asking him to have a look in the mirror.

He wrote:

"Take a look in the mirror Umar!!"

Mickey Arthur @Mickeyarthurcr1 Aalia Rasheed @aaliaaaliya " Mickey Arthur has spoiled my career. The then selection committee & local coaches didn't support me". Said Umar Akmal during a television show. Take a look in the mirror Umar!!

In an interview with Pakistani local media, Umar Akmal stated that Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis had personal issues with him. He also suggested that the team management did not back him during that time.

Umar Akmal said:

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me, but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me, and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me."

The 32-year-old's last international appearance came in October 2019 against Sri Lanka. He was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for three years for not reporting spot-fixing offers made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was later allowed to play first-class cricket by the board. The batter's career has been marred by several controversies ever since he made his debut in 2009. It remains to be seen whether his career gets a new lease of life at this stage.

"I could not understand Waqar Younis as a head coach" - Umar Akmal

Apart from Mickey Arthur, Umrar Akmal also targeted former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis in his interview.

The wicketkeeper-batter disclosed that he had asked former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to have a word with the management regarding his batting position during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Umar stated:

"I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order. Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach."

Akmal has featured in 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is in his international career and has 4884 runs to his name in white-ball cricket. He has also played 16 Tests for Pakistan, in which he managed 1003 runs.

