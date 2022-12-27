Mickey Arthur likely to be appointed as next Pakistan head coach - Reports 

Renowned cricketing coach Mickey Arthur could be in line for yet another stint with the Pakistan national men's side. The South African-Australian coach is in line to replace Saqlain Mushtaq, who will reportedly vacate the head coach role following the culmination of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

Mickey Arthur served as the head coach of the Pakistan side from 2016 to 2019. He guided the Men in Green to the No.1 ranking across T20I and Test cricket as well as the 2017 Champions Trophy. Since his departure from the team, he has served as the Sri Lankan team's head coach and is currently associated with Derbyshire in the County Championship.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are looking to make some serious reinforcements following their side's whitewash against England. Chairman Ramiz Raja, chief selector Mohammad Wasim and the rest of the board members were dismissed.

A 14-member panel led by Najam Sethi, who is currently serving as the interim chairman, is working on a major overhaul of the entire structure. The departure of bowling coach Shaun Tait is also likely along with head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

"When I was in power, we had Mickey Arthur and results were evident" - Interim PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

The appointment of Mickey Arthur as head coach in 2016 was arguably a game changer for Pakistan. The former Australia and South Africa national team head coach brought forward a change of culture in the side in terms of fitness and fielding.

Stressing the importance of bringing in an overseas coach to take over from Saqlain Mushtaq, interim PCB President Najam Sethi told media recently:

“We will decide about Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf in an internal meeting. Our local superstars and former players will be employed, we will look after them and find them jobs but they won't be coaching the team.

"When I was in power, we had Mickey Arthur and results were evident. We were world number one in both ODI and Test cricket and we won the Champions Trophy as well.”

He continued:

“He is currently busy with Derbyshire. We have already contacted him and asked for his opinion on coaches for Pakistan team. The final call on coaches will be made during the next 8-10 days.”

Should the appointment move forward, he will take charge of the side for the second time before the commencement of the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

