"Mickey Arthur should take the blame for Pakistan’s consecutive losses against India and Australia" - Rashid Latif 

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif lashed out at team director Mickey Arthur for Pakistan's recent slump in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

Pakistan started its campaign with victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka but successive losses against India and Australia has put them under pressure.

Writing in his latest column for The Indian Express, Rashid Latif alleged that Arthur imposed an unprecedented game style on the current team. He wrote:

"I don’t want to put the blame on the players. Instead it is Mickey Arthur, who should take the blame for Pakistan’s consecutive losses against India and Australia. He is imposing a style of cricket, which we Pakistanis can never relate with. We lack match-winners in this squad."

The Pakistan cricket pundit further asked captain Babar Azam to show a more aggressive approach in his batting while citing the example of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He added:

"As a captain, Babar should take the cue from Rohit Sharma’s approach. Rohit takes on the bowlers from ball one. That’s the statement of a captain. Babar can do that, but he needs to get out of his comfort zone."

"Rizwan should have taken the game deep against Australia" - Rashid Latif

Australia defeated Pakistan by 69 runs in another run-fest game of the World Cup in Bengaluru. Openers Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq gave a tremendous start in the daunting chase, adding 134 runs in 21 overs.

Pakistan needed 96 runs in the last 10 overs (9.6) with six wickets in hand. Australia claimed the last six wickets in just 5.3 overs while conceding just 33 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 305.

Rashid Latif was of the opinion that Mohammad Rizwan, who was Pakistan's match-winner in their successful chase against Sri Lanka, should have batted till the end.

"Rizwan should have taken the game deep like he did in Hyderabad against Sri Lanka. Our batsmen are not able to adapt to ODI cricket. I always give the example of MS Dhoni, when it comes to chasing. He used to take the game deep, because he knew that with 15-20 needed in the last over, it is the bowler who is under pressure," Latif mentioned.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan will face Asian rivals Afghanistan on Monday, October 23, at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.