Middlesex rope in Paul Stirling as Mitchell Marsh's replacement for T20 Blast

Middlesex cricket has roped in veteran Ireland batter Paul Stirling as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's replacement for the upcoming T20 Blast. Marsh will depart after receiving a call-up from his national side for the upcoming tour of West Indies in July.

Stirling, who reunites with Middlesex having left at the end of 2019, will be available for the first five matches. A top-order batter, Paul Stirling brings in a vast amount of experience to the side.

He has represented Ireland in 70 T20I matches, scoring over 2000 runs in the shortest format.

Thrilled to be returning to play for Middlesex: Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling was excited to return to Middlesex and believes a good stint in the T20 Blast could open up opportunities in The Hundred - the first tournament of its kind organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to play for Middlesex in the Blast. I have such fond memories and many friends within the Club and I am excited to entertain the public once more," Stirling said in an official statement.

"I am looking to put on my best performances for the world to see, and hopefully a successful stint will create further opportunities, potentially in The Hundred, and further afield, as I would like to test myself in all competitions globally," he added.

💥 | STIRLING RETURNS TO MIDDLESEX FOR BLAST@stirlo90 will return to Lord’s to represent the Club in this year’s @VitalityBlast, following the news that Australian Mitchell Marsh will not be available. Stirling is available for the first 5 fixtures



Full Story ⬇️ #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) May 19, 2021

Paul Stirling has a total of 5806 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 26.27. In 89 outings for Middlesex, the 30-year-old has amassed 2246 runs. He is also very handy with his off-breaks, having picked up 72 wickets in the T20 format.

Middlesex will also announce Mitchell Marsh's replacement for the latter stage of the T20 Blast in the coming days.

Middlesex's MD of cricket, Angus Fraser, admitted that losing Marsh is a big blow to the side, but said that Paul Stirling fits the bill perfectly.

"Losing Mitch Marsh is obviously a blow, but if a team is looking for a strong, clean striker of a cricket ball, Paul is highly qualified to fill the role," Angus Fraser said.