Middlesex sign Umesh Yadav for remainder of county season after Shaheen Afridi's departure

Umesh Yadav has joined Middlesex for the remainder of the 2022 county season. The Indian fast bowler will play for the county in their remaining matches of the County Championship and also the forthcoming Royal London One-Day Cup.

Middlesex initially signed Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for this season. Afridi played three first-class matches for Middlesex before leaving for national duty.

Earlier today, just a few minutes before their match against Worcestershire in County Championship Division 2, Middlesex announced the signing of Umesh Yadav.

Commenting on Yadav's arrival, the club’s Head of Men's Performance Cricket, Alan Coleman said:

"It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we've been looking for the right player to replace him. Yadav is that man."

Middlesex Cricket @Middlesex_CCC | WELCOME UMESH

Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international,



FULL STORY | #OneMiddlesex | WELCOME UMESHMiddlesex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international, @y_umesh , for the remaining @CountyChamp matches as well as the @RoyalLondonCup campaign!FULL STORY 👋 | WELCOME UMESHMiddlesex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international, @y_umesh, for the remaining @CountyChamp matches as well as the @RoyalLondonCup campaign!FULL STORY ⬇️ | #OneMiddlesex

Yadav has been named in Middlesex's playing XI for their ongoing match against Worcestershire, where Middlesex skipper Sam Robson won the toss and elected to bat first.

The 34-year-old will share the fast-bowling responsibilities with former Ireland pacer Tim Murtagh and Englishman Toby Roland-Jones.

Umesh Yadav is a proven world-class performer: Alan Coleman

Yadav was the best bowler for India in the fourth Test of the series against England. (Image: Getty)

Alan Coleman further praised Yadav's skillset and experience. Describing how his arrival will benefit Middlesex, Coleman continued:

"He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he is a proven world-class performer, We are delighted to welcome Umesh to Middlesex and wish him every success during his stay with the Club."

Yadav is not the only Indian player who has signed up with a county for the Royal London One-Day Cup.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya will also be in action during the 50-over competition. The southpaw will turn up for Warwickshire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far