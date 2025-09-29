"Nakal karne me bhi akal chahiye" - Top 10 funny memes after India's win vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India registered a five-wicket win against Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to clinch the trophy. The T20 World Champions triumphed without losing a single match in the entire tournament, displaying dominance over their opponents on most occasionsIndian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first in the summit clash. Openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) played well, while the rest of the batters failed to step up as Pakistan got all out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets for the Men in Blue with the ball.Chasing 147, India then suffered a top-order collapse as Pakistan pacers reduced them to 20/3 in four overs. Left-hander Tilak Varma (69*) then stepped up in the crunch situation and anchored the chase perfectly with a brilliant unbeaten half-century, guiding his side over the line in the final over. Middle-order batters Shivam Dube (33) and Sanju Samson (24) chipped in with vital contributions.Here are some of the best memes related to the game shared by the fans on social media:&quot;Nakal karne me bhi akal chahiye (Copying also requires intelligence),&quot; a fan wrote on X.&quot;We need to sort out our batting&quot; - Salman Agha after Asia Cup 2025 Final loss vs IndiaSpeaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Salman Agha expressed disappointment with the loss and blamed the batting unit for not performing up to the mark, while appreciating the bowlers. He said:&quot;It was a tough pill to swallow. We could've finished with the bat well. In the bowling we were good, if we had finished well, things would've been different. We couldn't rotate the strike, we lost too many wickets and that was the difference.Salman added:&quot;We need to sort out our batting. Bowled really well, one time we were on top, but we have to give them the credit and batting is certainly a concern. Very proud, we've played well, proud as a team. We will try to continue to improve, come back stronger. &quot;India has now won the Asia Cup nine times, the most by any team in the tournament's history.