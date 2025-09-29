"Nakal karne me bhi akal chahiye" - Top 10 funny memes after India's win vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final

By Balakrishna
Modified Sep 29, 2025 23:54 IST
Fans react after India
Fans react after India's win vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final. (Images: X - @BCCI, @homelander_yyy, @GemsOfCricket)

Team India registered a five-wicket win against Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to clinch the trophy. The T20 World Champions triumphed without losing a single match in the entire tournament, displaying dominance over their opponents on most occasions

"We need to sort out our batting" - Salman Agha after Asia Cup 2025 Final loss vs India

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Salman Agha expressed disappointment with the loss and blamed the batting unit for not performing up to the mark, while appreciating the bowlers. He said:

"It was a tough pill to swallow. We could've finished with the bat well. In the bowling we were good, if we had finished well, things would've been different. We couldn't rotate the strike, we lost too many wickets and that was the difference.
Ad

Salman added:

"We need to sort out our batting. Bowled really well, one time we were on top, but we have to give them the credit and batting is certainly a concern. Very proud, we've played well, proud as a team. We will try to continue to improve, come back stronger. "

India has now won the Asia Cup nine times, the most by any team in the tournament's history.

