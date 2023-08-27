MiLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Nicholas Kirton and Saurabh Netravalkar Top Of The Charts- Updated After Match 48

A total of 6 games took place in MiLC 2023 on August 26 and August 27 with Michigan Cricket Stars being on top of the MiLC points table with 3 wins in 4 games so far. In the first game of the day, Socal Lashings and San Diego Surf Riders collided with the former winning the game by 5 wickets at the Woodley Cricket Field in Los Angeles, California.

New England Eagles and New Jersey Stallions played the next encounter of the day with the Stallions coming out on top, chasing a score of 106 runs. Match 46 of MiLC 2023 saw Socal Lashings and Golden State Grizzlies taking on each other in Woodley Cricket Field with Grizzlies winning the game after defending 150 runs on the board.

The Atlanta Derby was on show in the next game of the day as the Atlanta Fire and Atlanta Lightning collided at the Atlanta Cricket Field in Georgia. Atlanta Lightning came out on top after a grueling contest between both sides ended up in Lightning winning the game by four wickets.

The final encounter of the day panned out between Empire State Titans and New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers. The latter won the game by nine runs as they successfully defended 124 runs in their 20 overs.

MiLC 2023 Most Runs List

Nicholas Kirton of the Michigan Cricket Stars tops the list of the highest run-getters of MiLC 2023 with 198 runs in four games. His average is 66 so far in the tournament with the Highest Score being 77 runs. He has so far smashed a couple of half-centuries in the tournament.

Lahiru Milantha is second on the list with 177 runs for the Silicon Valley Strikers in 6 games. He has averaged 29.5 in the tournament with two half-centuries and a highest score of 71 runs. Ruben Clinton of Socal Lashings takes the 3rd spot in the highest run-getters list of MiLC 2023 with 149 runs in five games.

Jaskaran Malhotra and Shehan Jayasuriya occupy the 4th and 5th spots respectively. Malhotra has scored 148 runs in four games and Jayasuriya has scored 138 runs in four games. While the former has scored two half-centuries, the latter has scored one half-century in the tournament so far.

MiLC 2023 Most Wickets List

Saurabh Netravalkar of the Silicon Valley Strikers takes the top spot in the MiLC top wickets takers list as he has managed to pick 13 wickets in six games so far. He has a healthy bowling average of 8.38 and a very impressive economy rate of 4.67.

Gayan Fernando of the San Diego Surf Riders takes the 2nd spot with 12 wickets in 4 games so far. Fernando’s bowling average is below eight and an economy rate of 5.5 has also ensured that he hasn’t conceded runs in plenty in the tournament so far.

Srinivasan Raghavan, Saad Zafar, and Sarabjit Ladda take the 3rd, 4th, and 5th spots respectively. While Raghavan has picked 12 wickets, Saad Zafar and Ladda have picked 10 wickets each so far in the tournament.