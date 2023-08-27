MiLC 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 48

Match 44 of the Minor League Cricket (MILC 2023) saw San Diego Surf Riders taking on Socal Lashings at the Woodley Cricket Field in Los Angeles, California. San Diego won the toss and elected to bat first in the game.

In their 20 overs, San Diego managed to score 118 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Social Lashings chased down the score in 19.2 overs for the loss of five wickets, thereby winning the game by five wickets.

In match 48 of MILC 2023, the New England Eagles took on New Jersey Stallions at the Glenville Cricket Complex in New York. Having won the toss, New England Eagles elected to bat first in the game.

In their 20 overs, they scored 106 runs for the loss of four wickets. In response, the New Jersey Stallions chased the score in 16.5 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Match 46 of MILC 2023 took place between Socal Lashings and Golden State Grizzlies at the Woodley Cricket Field in LA, California. The former won the toss and elected to field first in the game. Golden State Grizzlies ended up scoring 150 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Lashings could not chase the score as they managed to get only 136 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Grizzlies thereby clinched the game by 14 runs.

Atlanta Lightning and Atlanta Fire locked horns with each other in match 47 of the Minor League Cricket 2023 at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia. Atlanta Fire won the toss and elected to bat first.

In their 20 overs, Atlanta Fire scored 133 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Atlanta Lightning chased down the total in 18.3 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Empire State Titans and New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers took on each other in match 45 of MILC 2023 at the Glenville Cricket Club in New York. Empire State won the toss and elected to field first in the game.

NJSC managed to score 124 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs batting first. Empire State fell short in the chase by nine runs and could only manage 115 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

MILC 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 48

Michigan Cricket Stars top the MILC Points Table with three wins in four games. Chicago Kingsmen occupy the 2nd spot with two wins in four games. The Lone Star Athletics and Houston Hurricanes take the next couple of spots respectively. Morrisville Raptors, Baltimore Royals, and St Louis Americans take the 5th, 6th, and 7th spots respectively.

Chicago Tigers, Socal Lashings, and Manhattan Yorkers occupy the next three spots. The Dallas Mustangs and New Jersey Stallions take the 11th and 12th spot in the MILC points table. San Diego Surf Riders and Dallas Giants sit at the last couple of spots respectively with no wins so far in the tournament.