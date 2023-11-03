Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat as India beat Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. The right-handed batter scored 82 runs off 56 balls, including six maximums and three boundaries. He also shared half-century partnerships with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. During his knock, Iyer also completed 2,000 runs in ODIs.

With a crucial 82, Iyer also returned to form after registering below-par scores of 19, 33, and four against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England, respectively.

Following the game, Iyer was questioned whether he was prepared to face South Africa, who may trouble him with the short balls. A journalist asked him:

"How much are you prepared for the next match against South Africa because we know how good they are with the short balls?"

In response, Iyer said:

“When you say it is a problem for me, what do you mean? Troubled me? Have you seen how many pull shots I’ve played? Ye sab mahaul aap logo ne banaya hua hai (This perception has been created by you).”

He continued:

“In my mind, I have no problem against the short ball. If you’re trying to hit a ball, you’re bound to get out anyway, irrespective of whether it’s a short ball or an overpitched one."

The statement came even as England speedster Chris Woakes and New Zealand ace pacer Trent Boult recently dismissed Iyer with short balls.

Fans on X roasted Shreyas Iyer for his post-match press conference comments. One user wrote:

"Mind mai toh mai bhi katrina kaif ka pati hu (In my mind, I am also Katrina Kaif's husband"

Here are some more reactions:

Shreyas Iyer enjoys a decent record against South Africa in ODIs

In a piece of bright news for India fans, Shreyas Iyer enjoys a decent record against South Africa in ODIs ahead of their World Cup faceoff against Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

For the unversed, Iyer has amassed 293 runs in eight innings at an average of 48.83, including one century and a lone fifty. The middle-order batter scored 191 runs in three ODIs at an average of 191 against the Proteas at home last year. However, Lungi Ngidi has dismissed him four times in ODIs.