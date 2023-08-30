"Minnow bashing ke Badhshah" - Top 10 funny memes as Babar Azam's 151 powers Pakistan to 342/6 vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan reached a mammoth total of 342/6 against Nepal in the curtain raiser of the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 30, at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first on a decent batting surface. The Pakistan team got off to a sedate start as Nepal's opening bowlers bowled tight lines and did not give away many freebies.

Karan KC dismissed Fakhar Zaman (14) in the sixth over to give Nepal their first breakthrough. Rohit Paudel's magnificent direct hit pulled the curtains on Imam-ul-Haq's (5) stay at the crease in the next over. Mohammad Rizwan (44) and Babar Azam then tried to stabilize the innings with an 86-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rizwan unfortunately got run out in the 24th over just when the partnership started to look threatening. Sandeep Lamichhane sent Agha Salman (5) to the pavilion soon after to reduce Pakistan to 124/4 in 27.5 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed (109 in 71 balls) and Babar Azam (151) joined hands at his juncture and put on a 214-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help Pakistan notch up a dominant total of 342.

Fans on social media enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the opening contest of the Asia Cup 2023. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"The wicket got better to bat on as the innings progressed" - Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed

Speaking during the mid-innings break, centurion Iftikhar Ahmed reflected on the first-innings action, saying:

"I hung in there and saw off the time when the sun was out and the spinners were able to get the ball to grip on the pitch. The ball was coming slowly off the surface too.

"After that, we launched an attack on the bowling and did not look back after that. Century is an achievement for a player, so obviously I am very happy. The wicket got better to bat on as the innings progressed. Babar Azam is a world-class batter, so, to have him out there with me was a bonus for sure!

Whose knock impressed you the most in the first innings? Let us know in the comments section.