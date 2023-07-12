MINY schedule MLC 2023: Complete MI New York match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

MI New York (MINY) will make their Major League Cricket (MLC) debut on Friday evening (July 14) against the San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Kieron Pollard will lead the New York-based franchise in MLC 2023.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have extended their business to different T20 leagues. USA's Major League Cricket is one of those leagues, where MI have bought the New York-based team.

Like Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings, MINY have signed some former and current Mumbai Indians IPL players to attract MI's fans to MLC 2023.

Along with Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Behrendorff, and Trent Boult will don the MI New York jersey in Major League Cricket.

MI New York (MINY) schedule for MLC 2023

Before MI New York take the field for the first time in MLC 2023, here's a look at the complete MINY schedule.

Match 2: July 15 - MI New York vs. San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 2:00 am IST.

Match 6: July 17 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. MI New York, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 7: July 18 - Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 13: July 24 - MI New York vs. Washington Freedom, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Match 15: July 26 - MI New York vs. Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Mumbai Indians fans will have to stay up late or wake up early in the mornings to catch the New York-based franchise's matches live.

Considering the rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, quite a few fans will be excited to witness the Texas Super Kings vs. MI New York match on July 18 at 6:00 am IST.

