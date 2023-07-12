TSK schedule MLC 2023: Complete Texas Super Kings match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Texas Super Kings (TSK) will play their first match in Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023) on July 13 (July 14 in India). TSK's campaign in MLC 2023 starts with a match against Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Six teams will participate in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket. Each team will play one match against the five other teams in the league round, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.

TSK will play three league matches in Dallas, and two matches in Morrisville. Two of their five matches have a start time of 7:30 pm local time, two will start at 5:30 pm local time, while the match against Washington Freedom will begin at 3:30 pm local time.

There is a considerable difference between the time zones of the United States of America and India. Hence, the matches starting in the evening in the US will begin early morning on the next day in India.

On that note, let's take a look at the Texas-based franchise's complete schedule for MLC 2023:

Texas Super Kings (TSK) schedule for MLC 2023

Here is the complete schedule for Texas Super Kings with the match timings in IST:

Match 1: July 14 - Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 5: July 17 - Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 2:00 am IST.

Match 7: July 18 - Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 10: July 22 - Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Match 14: July 25 - San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Big names like Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, David Miller, and Dwayne Bravo will play for Texas Super Kings. It will be interesting to see if they can qualify for the MLC 2023 playoffs.

