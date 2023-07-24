MINY vs WAF, Match 13: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

MI New York (MINY) defeated Washington Freedom (WAF) by eight wickets in Match No.13 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) on Sunday, July 23. With the win, they strengthened their chances of making their way through to the playoffs in the T20 league.

Moreover, with a stupendous net run rate of +1.319, the best among all participating teams, they have given themselves a great chance of finishing in the top two. MINY are placed third in the table below Seattle Orcas and the Freedom, who both are already through to the playoffs.

Pooran powers MI New York in MLC 2023 game vs Washington Freedom

After opting to field first, New York restricted Freedom to 160 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Kieron Pollard was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-33-2. Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, David Wiese and Rashid Khan picked up one wicket apiece.

Glenn Phillips was the star batter for WAF, scoring 47 off 35 balls with two fours and three sixes. Apart from him, the other batters could not quite step on the gas.

In reply, Shayan Jahangir and Monank Patel laid the platform for MINY with a partnership of 67 runs for the opening wicket.

Nicholas Pooran produced a blistering knock of 62* off 33 to take his team past the finish line with 27 balls to spare. Pollard also played a fine cameo of 21* off 10.

MINY vs WAF, Match 13: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

Nicholas Pooran was awarded for the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 62* off 33 balls with four fours and six sixes. It was on the back of his knock that New York were able to chase down the big target with ease.