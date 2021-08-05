Misbah-ul-Haq to continue as Pakistan head coach until ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - Reports

Following Pakistan's recent T20I series win against the West Indies, Misbah-ul-Haq has reportedly secured his position as their head coach until the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Before the series against the Caribbean side, Pakistan had lost a T20I and an ODI series against England. The Pakistani team had also suffered an embarrassing defeat in a T20I match against Zimbabwe. Hence, there was a question mark over head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's future.

A source close to the developments informed PTI on Thursday (August 5) that top officials felt Misbah-ul-Haq was not the right man to take Pakistan to the ICC T20 World Cup. However, Pakistan's 1-0 win in the rain-hit series against West Indies has probably secured Misbah's position.

“The feeling developed that perhaps Misbah was not the right man or didn’t have the coaching experience to take Pakistan into the T20 World Cup," the source said.

"With this T20 series washed out in West Indies clearly there is no space or logical reason to reshuffle the team management now before the World Cup," the source added.

Pakistan recently faced the West Indies in a four-match T20I series. The Men in Green won one match, while the other three games ended with no result. Pakistan will play T20Is against New Zealand, Afghanistan and England ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Cricket committee to meet Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam after the West Indies tour: Sources

A cricket committee will meet Misbah-ul-Haq, other coaches and captain Babar Azam to discuss what went wrong during the England tour

Pakistan will play a Test series against the West Indies before heading home. While Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to continue as head coach until the end of the T20 World Cup, a cricket committee comprising Saleem Yousaf, Wasim Akram, Umar Gul and Amir Naqvi will meet with the Pakistan coaches and skipper Babar Azam to discuss the debacle in the United Kingdom.

Despite playing against a 'B' team of England, Pakistan lost the ODI series by 0-3. Hence, the top officials are worried.

"Wasim in particular is not satisfied with Misbah’s progress as a coach and feels that Babar needs too be given more support as captain from the coaches.

"The cricket committee will also meet with chief selector, Muhammad Wasim as they have a number of queries on selection issues and the way Misbah and Babar are making rapid changes in the white ball teams," another source disclosed to PTI.

The Test series between Pakistan and West Indies will begin on August 12 in Jamaica.

