"Loving the opportunity to bat at the top of the order" - Mitchell Marsh

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is relishing the opportunity to bat at number three for Australia. He has adapted really well to the new role. The 29-year-old is excited to play a significant role in the upcoming T20 World Cup. And given his recent performances against the West Indies, Australia will be hoping for him to deliver again.

In five games against the Caribbean team, Mitchell Marsh scored 219 runs at a strike rate of 152 and finished as the leading run-scorer in the series. He was also the second-highest wicket-taker with eight scalps to his name.

While speaking to cricket.com.au, Mitchell Marsh said that batting against the new ball has helped him buy some extra time to stay ahead in the game. He said:

"I'm certainly loving the opportunity to bat up the top of the order and as we've seen, batting against the new ball is the time to really get after it and the time to get ahead of the game. I'm really enjoying the role but it is purely based – and we speak about it as a team, with the World Cup coming up – on playing a role."

Elite company. It's been a while since we saw such impressive T20 feats from an Australian allrounder.



Via @Dave_Middleton - https://t.co/msLlAPuC4u pic.twitter.com/iz3Iu2PQbd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 17, 2021

I feel in great physical and mental shape - Mitchell Marsh

Marsh feels his international experience, aided by his participation in various T20 competitions around the globe, will help him perform for Australia in the upcoming mega-event. He went on to add that he is in great shape, both physically and mentally.

"I'm 29 now, I've had a lot of experiences both good and bad in international cricket. I came to this tour really well prepared and had a great break. I feel in great physical shape and mentally feeling really good."

Even though the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith are in contention to make it into the team, Mitchell Marsh might find a way to hold on to his place in the playing XI. His selection will be aided by the fact that he has batted at number three for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) in the past.

With Smith recently saying he would prioritize playing the Ashes over the T20 World Cup, it could be a massive opportunity for Mitchell Marsh to make a mark in international cricket.

