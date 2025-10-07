Mitchell Marsh picks all-time Australia-India-England ODI playing XI; includes 4 Indians

Australia’s T20I captain Mitchell Marsh picked his all-time Australia-India-England combined ODI XI. The 33-year-old shared his selections in a video posted by Fox Cricket on Tuesday, October 7, where he chose Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner from the five opening options provided, leaving out Rohit Sharma, Mark Waugh, and Jonny Bairstow.

For the middle order, Marsh was given six options: Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Ricky Ponting, Michael Bevan, Eoin Morgan, and Michael Clarke. The Aussie all-rounder went with India ace Kohli, Root (England’s highest run-getter in the format), and Bevan, notably leaving out three World Cup-winning captains, Ponting, Morgan, and Clarke.

Marsh chose Adam Gilchrist over MS Dhoni and Jos Buttler for the wicketkeeping role. He placed Gilchrist at the top of the order alongside Warner, with Tendulkar slotting in at number three.

When it came to the all-rounder’s slot, Marsh had to choose from a list featuring Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Kapil Dev, Andrew Symonds, Steve Waugh, Andrew Flintoff, and Ben Stokes. He opted for Symonds to complete his top seven.

Mitchell Marsh includes two Indian bowlers to complete his XI

For the final four spots, Mitchell Marsh had a strong pool of bowling options to choose from, including India legend Anil Kumble and Jasprit Bumrah. The list also featured Javagal Srinath, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Shane Warne, Adam Zampa, Darren Gough, and James Anderson.

Marsh picked Kumble at No. 8, acknowledging India’s highest ODI wicket-taker with 334 dismissals. He followed that up by selecting former England pacer Darren Gough. At No. 10, the 33-year-old went with Bumrah and rounded off his attack with James Anderson, the England legend who retired from international cricket in July 2024.

Mitchell Marsh’s all-time Australia-India-England combined ODI XI: David Warner, Adam Gilchrist, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Michael Bevan, Andrew Symonds, Anil Kumble, Darren Gough, Jasprit Bumrah, James Anderson.

