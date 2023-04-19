Mitchell Marsh returns as Australia announce squad for WTC final and first 2 Ashes Tests

Seam-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been recalled as Australia have named their squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the first two Ashes Tests against England. Alongside Marsh, Marcus Harris and Josh Inglis have also returned to the fold as a backup opener and a reserve wicketkeeper, respectively.

Marsh, who has been highly injury-prone, played his last Test in 2019. The 31-year-old has played only one first-class game over the last two years, virtually missing all of the previous domestic summer after undergoing an ankle injury.

However, Marsh provided a reminder of his potential with the bat in the ODI series against India in March, earning the Player of the Series award.

The West Australian didn't bowl in the limited-overs series against India but has been rolling his arm over for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023. The Australian squad includes four specialist quicks in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland, supplemented by seam-bowling options from Cameron Green and Marsh. Nathan Lyon and young prodigy Todd Murphy are the spin-bowling pair.

Australia's chief selector George Bailey admitted that the England tour will be a vastly different challenge to the one presented in India earlier this year.

Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"The World Test Championship is the culmination of more than two years of consistent performance at Test level by the team and the individuals involved, leading into an Ashes series which is always highly anticipated. The UK is a very different assignment from our most recent tour of India and some of the changes are based upon the conditions we are anticipating.

"Marcus Josh, and Mitch return to the squad and will provide valuable depth and flexibility within their respective skillsets. We see value in revisiting the squad following the second Ashes Test given the short turnaround between the WTC Final and the first Ashes Test, along with the length of the tour."

While Cameron Bancroft failed to earn a recall despite his prolific domestic form, David Warner has retained his spot. The 36-year-old opener managed only 95 runs in five Ashes Tests in 2019, with Stuart Broad dismissing him seven out of 10 times.

Australia's 17-man squad will be trimmed to 15 on May 28 as per the ICC's requirement for the WTC final, which will begin on June 7 against India at The Oval. The 17-member squad will then begin gearing up for the Ashes, which kicks off on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Australia's squad for the WTC final and first two Ashes Tests

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

