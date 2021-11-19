"Mitchell Marsh's stakes are going to be very high in the upcoming mega auction of IPL" - Saba Karim

Former Indian player Saba Karim opined that Mitchell Marsh's stakes are going to be very high during the upcoming mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. Marsh has been in splendid form for Australia in the top order over the past year. He also played a match-winning knock in the 2021 T20 World Cup final to help Australia defeat New Zealand convincingly.

Saba Karim reckons that the Australian players pleasantly surprised everyone with their performance in the World Cup as not many gave them a chance at the start of the tournament. Speaking on the Khelneeti Podcast in this regard, Saba Karim said:

"No one can write off Mitch Marsh now because, in that team, he is a great player. He waited till now for his chance to perform at a big event or an ICC event. I think that this mega-auction is going to happen with several IPL teams and his stakes are going to be very high. These Australian players have influenced and surprised us greatly in this WC."

The Aaron Finch-led side became the first Australian team to win the T20I World Cup. They will be defending the title at home next year.

"The quicker you set up the combination, the better" - Saba Karim on India under Rohit Sharma's leadership

Saba Karim also spoke about the road ahead for India after a change of guard in their leadership. He believes the new management should set up the team combination as quickly as possible as the next T20 World Cup is just months away.

Saba Karim also advised them to give players enough chances and not drop anyone hastily after one poor performance. He said:

"The mistake should not be repeated by the team management although it has been done before, which is they give one chance to a player and then drop him. If we are expecting that the Indian team comes to the field with an aggressive and fearless approach and bat like that, then it is very important that you back those players and provide security to those players."

He added:

"So, they get free and bat in an open manner. Give them a chance because you do not have that much time to make changes. The quicker you set the combination, the better for next year’s WC."

Team India will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the series tonight in Ranchi. They will be looking to win the match and clinch the series with one match to go.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar