Mitchell Marsh smacks Jack Jarvis for 30 runs in one over in SCO vs AUS 2024 1st T20I

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh belted Scotland seamer Jack Jarvis for 30 runs in his opening over in the first of three T20Is at Edinburgh on Wednesday. The hard-hitting all-rounder hammered three fours and three sixes in the fifth over of the second innings.

Marsh welcomed Jarvis with two sixes over deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. The right-hander drove the third delivery through point for a four, followed by another six over deep third-man region. He pulled the fourth and fifth deliveries for boundaries in front of square leg.

The visiting captain was eventually dismissed by spinner Mark Watt in the seventh over of the innings as he holed one out to long-off. The 32-year-old departed for 39 off 12 deliveries as the fiery partnership of 113 with Travis Head came to an end. Head earned the Player of the Match award for his 80 off 25 balls as Australia chased down 155 in less than 9.4 overs.

"The Scottish people are extremely proud of their cricket" - Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Marsh hailed the all-round performance of his side and praised the hospitality in Scotland. He stated:

"Always nice to start the tour with a win, you talk about winning the 1st game in a three-game series. [on the bowlers] Thought they were all really good, really clear about what they were trying to do, lot of energy and the boys fielded well, that's all we can ask. The Scottish people are extremely proud of their cricket and who they are and the Australian cricket team are proud to be playing here and are loving our time here."

The second T20I is on September 6 at the same venue as the tourists will look to seal the series. Australia will later head to England for three T20Is and five ODIs.

