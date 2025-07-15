Mitchell Starc picks up fastest 5-wicket haul in Test cricket history during WI vs AUS 2023 3rd Test

Australia's ace pacer Mitchell Starc ran riot at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, in the fourth innings of the side's recently concluded third Test against West Indies. The left-arm fast bowler picked up the fastest five-wicket haul from the start of the innings in men's Test cricket history, bagging five scalps in just 15 balls.

West Indies needed to chase a 204-run target for victory in the pink-ball Test. Bowling the first over of the innings, Starc, who was playing in his 100th Test, helped Australia get off to a sensational start by taking three wickets.

John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King perished to Starc for ducks in the opening over. The 35-year-old completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Mikyle Louis and Brandon King in the fifth over.

He broke the record of Mikyle Louis, Stuart Broad and Scott Boland, who were the joint-fastest with a 19-ball five-wicket haul each. Starc finished with wonderful figures of 7.3-4-9-6.

West Indies were bowled out for a paltry score of 27. It is the second-lowest total in Test cricket. Starc's wonderful run with the pink ball continued as he finished with eight wickets across two innings in Australia's comprehensive 176-run victory.

Mitchell Starc becomes the second Australian pacer to claim 400 Test wickets

Mitchell Starc's 100th Test appearance became even more special for him as he completed 400 Test wickets. He crossed the landmark by getting rid of Mikyle Louis in the fifth over.

It is worth mentioning that Starc became just the second Australian pacer to claim 400 or more wickets in the format. With 402 wickets, he is currently Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The only Australian bowlers who have taken more Test wickets than Starc are Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and Nathan Lyon (562).

Speaking about Starc's stunning spell, Australia captain Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz):

"When you talk of 100 Tests, you talk of fitness and strength, and today you saw the real Mitch Starc. Shows what he can do when he can tear through a batting order. It was great, he gets on a roll and today was three classics - three wickets at the stumps. He has spent a lot of time running drinks when the others are fit, but he performs when he plays. Really happy for him."

Meanwhile, Australia completed a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies in the Test series. Mitchell Starc was adjudged the Player of the series as he finished with 15 wickets from six innings.

