"There’s certainly been times where I didn’t want to play any cricket" - Mitchell Starc on his struggles during the last two years 

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was bestowed with his first Allan Border medal for an exceptional year on the field. The 31-year-old finished just a point ahead of teammate Mitchell Marsh to claim the award.

Starc scalped 43 wickets at an average of 24.4 in the calendar year and finished as the country's leading wicket-taker. He was also the second highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Ashes series, with 19 wickets to his name.

Following the win, the left-arm pacer admitted that he has not been consistent or played his best cricket over the course of the last two years. While speaking to Cricket Australia, Starc said:

"The last two years, as life is at the moment, there’s a lot of ups and downs. You find ways to adapt and what not, but it’s a reflection of the support base I have had throughout those two years as well. There’s certainly been times when I haven’t played my best cricket or certainly times over those two years where I didn’t want to play any cricket."

Starc credited his wife Alyssa Healy and his teammates for their constant support and opinion. He added:

“I’m very thankful for my support networks and in particular (my wife) Alyssa, to play cricket at the highest level (and) be there to support me as well, I can’t thank her enough for that.

“I’ve got a wife that plays at the highest level and a couple of my closest mates who play International cricket, so I’ve got a pretty good sounding board in that regard. A lot of respective opinions in our change room as well."

There were doubts over the seamer's form ahead of the Ashes. He, however, silenced his critics with an exceptional campaign and was the only pacer across both camps to play all five Tests.

Starc was also crowned Men's ODI player of the year

In a year where ODI cricket was not given much precedence, Mitchell Starc shone in the limited opportunities he received. He was adjudged the Men's ODI player of the year for his exploits in the Caribbean back in July, where he took 11 wickets in three ODIs.

He notched figures of 5/48 in the first ODI, his eighth five-wicket haul in the format. The pacer credited the physios and the support staff for their hard work. He concluded:

"It goes back to the work you do behind the scenes, and the work you put in with S&Cs and time spent with physios and what not,A huge thanks to the support staff, particularly Australian Men’s physio David Beakley to keep me on the park for five Test matches and keep me on the park for five."

The pacer has been included in the squad that will face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series. He is expected to be rested for the ODI series against Pakistan that takes place after the Test series.

