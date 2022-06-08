Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of international cricket 

Indian women’s cricket legend Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 39-year-old recently captained India in the ICC Women’s World Cup that was held in New Zealand. She was also the Test captain at the time of her retirement.

Mithali shared a note on her official Twitter handle on Wednesday, announcing that she is quitting all forms of international cricket. Her post read:

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honor. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life.”

Mithali Raj’s post further read:

“Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour.”

The Indian legend asserted that she feels this is the right time to quit. She reasoned that the team is in the “capable hands of some very talented young players” and noted that the future of Indian cricket is “bright.”

Mithali scored 68 off 84 in her last international match for India against South Africa in Christchurch during the 50-over World Cup in March. India suffered heartbreak though as they went down in a thrilling match by three wickets and were knocked out of the competition ahead of the semi-finals.

Mithali Raj’s career in numbers

Having made her international debut in 1999, Mithali went on to represent India in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is.

She scored 699 runs in Test matches at an average of 43.68. In one-dayers, the right-hander amassed 7805 runs at an average of 50.68 with seven hundreds and 64 fifties. She also scored 2364 runs in T20Is at an average of 37.52 before retiring from the format in 2019.

Mithali Raj will retire as the leading run-scorer in women’s ODI cricket and is the only player with over 7000 runs in the format. In July 2021, she became the leading run-scorer in all of women's international cricket, going past Charlotte Edwards' tally of 10,273 runs.

