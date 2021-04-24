Create
Mithali Raj confirms 2022 World Cup will be her last 

Mithali Raj has scored over 7,000 runs in Women's ODI cricket
Mithali Raj has scored over 7,000 runs in Women's ODI cricket
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Indian women's cricket team star Mithali Raj has confirmed that she will represent the country for the last time in a World Cup next year in New Zealand. However, Raj clarified she would not quit ODI cricket after the global event.

Mithali Raj made her ODI debut back in 1999 and has donned the Indian jersey 214 times in the 50-over format.

The 38-year-old from Jodhpur holds multiple international records to her name. However, she has never been a part of a World Cup-winning team. Speaking to Sportstar on Saturday (April 24), Mithali spoke at length about her career.

“Yes, I am desperate to be part of a World Cup winning team. Otherwise, it has been an immensely satisfying career for me and I take pride in my consistency, longevity at the highest level," she said.

Mithali Raj plays the longer formats of international cricket only. Having been a part of the international arena for over two decades, Mithali talked about her future in the same interview.

“Hopefully, I will be playing in my sixth World Cup if the situation improves because of the pandemic but I will be looking to take a final decision on playing any international cricket after a home series next year," she added.

Mithali Raj's fantastic numbers in ODI cricket

Mithali Raj kicked off her international career with a century against the Ireland women's cricket team. She has scored seven centuries and 55 half-tons for India in ODI cricket.

Raj is the only batswoman in ODI cricket history to aggregate over 7,000 runs. She has scored these runs at a phenomenal average of 51.06. Notably, the top order batter has been out for a duck only six times in her career.

Thus, a World Cup win in New Zealand could be the best gift the Indian Women's team could give to Mithali for her services.

Published 24 Apr 2021, 23:03 IST
Women's Cricket World Cup Indian Women's Cricket Team Mithali Raj
