Mithali Raj points out the ‘only problem’ as her father undertakes COVID-19 relief efforts in her absence

Indian skipper Mithali Raj has revealed that her father has taken up the responsibility of distributing food grains and a small amount of money to the needy in her absence. Although Raj was happy to see the COVID-19 relief efforts continue in her absence, she wasn’t too impressed with the way her father put on the face mask.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to share some pictures from the relief drive on Wednesday.

Distribution of food grains and a small amount for sustenance being given to auto drivers by the Mithali raj initiative, something I started last year to do my bit in these COVID times . Dad doing the honours in my absence. Only problem is his mask 😷🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m53O4fpVKq — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 26, 2021

Mithali Raj’s father Dorai Raj can be seen distributing food grain sacks and envelopes in the pictures posted by the cricketer. She described how the act of providing food grains and sustenance amounts to auto drivers began last year under the Mithali Raj initiative.

While she expressed her satisfaction at seeing the humanitarian efforts continue, Raj admitted the sight of her father not wearing the face mask properly was the only problem.

Mithali Raj is currently in the middle of her eight-day long hard quarantine in Mumbai. All players will have to return three negative RT-PCR tests before being allowed to board the plane to England.

India Women will fly out to England next month where they will take on England Women in a one-off Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20 internationals starting June 16.

Mithali Raj has been actively contributing towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Day 2 : #FeedTheNeedy



Distributed Modi kits to migrant labourers and the needy at Gachibowli, Hyderabad.



former Indian captain and veteran cricketer @M_Raj03 also joined me. pic.twitter.com/hGYnPuCAqY — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) March 30, 2020

The Indian captain has been doing her bit to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mithali Raj distributed daily essentials and food packets to migrant laborers at Gachibowli, Hyderabad last year, sharing videos from the initiative.

Mithali Raj also made sizeable contributions to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund of the Telangana government. The star women's cricketer donated Rs 5 lakh each to both initiatives last year.

All of us need to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus. I pledge to contribute my little bit - Rs. 5 lakh to The PM - CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund . #PMCARES @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji @TelanganaCMO https://t.co/o7kHEuIeT6 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 30, 2020