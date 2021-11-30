Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana retain their spots on the latest ICC ODI batting rankings

Veteran Indian Women's team batter Mithali Raj managed to retain her third spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings. Her teammate Smriti Mandhana also maintained her sixth position in the rankings. They were also the only Indians to feature in the top 10.

The Indian women's team last played an ODI series in September against Australia down under. Although Mithali Raj did not have a good series with the bat, mustering 87 runs from three matches at an average of 29, it included one half-century. Smriti Mandhana was the second-highest scorer in the series as she accumulated 124 runs across three games at an average of 41.33, with 86 being her best score.

West Indies batter Stafanie Taylor entered the top 10 of ICC rankings after her impressive performances in the Pakistan tour. She moved up three spots to occupy the 9th position in the latest rankings. She scored 131 runs in three ODI's at an average of 65.50 against the Pakistani side.

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews also rose to the 10th position in the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings.

I think Women's IPL is the next step for Indian Women's cricket: Smriti Mandhana

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana believes that a WIPL is the next pit stop for them as it will help develop the depth of women's cricket in India. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Smriti Mandhana recently opened up about the positive impact WBBL has had on Australian women's cricketers and asserted that the same might happen to Indian women's cricketers if they can play a tournament like the IPL.

"That's the next step for Indian Women's cricket, I think. Having an eight-team IPL or whatever teams BCCI decides, that's going to add a lot of depth to women's cricket in India," said Smriti Mandhana.

"You can see the standard of Australian women's team going up and not only by their main players, even the bench. That's what these kind of leagues, like, strengthen our bench. So that's something which is most needed in Indian cricket, " Mandhana added.

Smriti Mandhana recently participated in the WBBL in Australia along with some other Indian players. Almost all of them performed well for their franchises. It will be interesting to see if the BCCI decides on introducing a Women's IPL sooner rather than later.

