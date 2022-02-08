Mithali Raj: 'Sports psychologist helps us to play best cricket under pressure'

Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj said the presence of a sports psychologist is helping the players deal with pressure effectively.

A sports psychologist travels with the Indian women's cricket team and the ODI captain opined that the presence of a psychologist is helping players to absorb pressure and deal with pressure-cooker situations better.

The Indian cricket team is currently in New Zealand to play one T20 and five ODIs. After the conclusion of the mandatory quarantine, the Indian team hit the nets on February 8 for a training session. The lone T20 will be played at Queenstown on February 9.

Speaking to media ahead of the first T20 between hosts New Zealand and India, Mithali Raj said one-on-one sessions with players is helping the team to a great extent.

Mithali Raj said:

"Every player has their own individual way of absorbing pressure and coming out and playing their best cricket. Having a sports psychologist travel with the team helps, she has one-on-one sessions with players on how to absorb pressure and how to play the best cricket under pressure situations."

Mithali Raj lauds professional support from experts

The Indian cricketing legend said in today's travel world where there are a lot of bio-bubbles and quarantine involved, professional support goes a long way in shaping a player for the better.

The skipper explained:

"In today's time, it is important to have sports psychologists traveling with the team. There is a longer duration of quarantine and bio-bubbles and the tour is extended as we have a series before the World Cup. It is always great to have professional support."

The Indian captain said while each individual is different in their way of dealing with pressure, she makes sure to not over-burden herself during tense situations.

She concluded by saying:

"Well, I read books, I try to solve puzzles. You just try to not put too much load onto your mind. Off the field, I try to divert my mind and that is how I deal with pressure."

