"MIYAN MAGIC AT OVAL" - Fans react as Mohammed Siraj delivers in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 01, 2025 21:08 IST
Siraj
Mohammed Siraj delivered with the ball for India on Day 2 of the 5th Test vs England. [Getty Images and @Vikas662005 on X]

India's Mohammed Siraj stepped up in the World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah's absence on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday, August 1. The speedster helped India fight back in the match after England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley led England to a flying start with a 92-run opening partnership.

Ad

Siraj took the prized wickets of stand-in captain Ollie Pope (22) and Joe Root (29) before dismissing Jacob Bethell (6) in the second session. It was the second time in the series where Siraj stepped up with the ball in Bumrah's absence, having picked up a 6-fer in the second Test at Edgbaston, where the visitors won by 336 runs.

Fans on X heaped their praise on Mohammed Siraj for playing five Tests in a row in the series and delivering for the team in a crunch situation once again. One user wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Siraj without Bumrah is a different gravy."

Another user commented:

"MIYAN MAGIC AT OVAL."

A third user added:

"Never cry for rest, bowls like a machine, Mohammad Siraj, best bowler of Indian team."

Here are a few more reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Mohammed Siraj becomes the leading wicket-taker in the Test series against England

With three big wickets, Mohammed Siraj has become the leading wicket-taker alongside England's regular captain Ben Stokes (17 scalps) in the five-match Test series. Jasprit Bumrah is second on the list with 14 wickets in three Tests.

Siraj will now look to continue his purple patch with the ball in a must-win game for the tourists, who are 1-2 behind in the series.

Ad

At the time of writing, England were 225/8, with Harry Brook and Josh Tongue at the crease. The hosts are leading by just one run. Prasidh Krishna has been the leading wicket-taker for India with four scalps.

Earlier, the Shubman Gill-led side were bundled out for 224 after resuming their overnight score of 204/6 on Day 2. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 off 109 balls, including eight fours. Atkinson emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the hosts with a fifer. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue scalped three wickets.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications