"MIYAN MAGIC AT OVAL" - Fans react as Mohammed Siraj delivers in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India's Mohammed Siraj stepped up in the World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah's absence on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday, August 1. The speedster helped India fight back in the match after England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley led England to a flying start with a 92-run opening partnership.Siraj took the prized wickets of stand-in captain Ollie Pope (22) and Joe Root (29) before dismissing Jacob Bethell (6) in the second session. It was the second time in the series where Siraj stepped up with the ball in Bumrah's absence, having picked up a 6-fer in the second Test at Edgbaston, where the visitors won by 336 runs.Fans on X heaped their praise on Mohammed Siraj for playing five Tests in a row in the series and delivering for the team in a crunch situation once again. One user wrote:&quot;Siraj without Bumrah is a different gravy.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;MIYAN MAGIC AT OVAL.&quot;A third user added:&quot;Never cry for rest, bowls like a machine, Mohammad Siraj, best bowler of Indian team.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:Mohammed Siraj becomes the leading wicket-taker in the Test series against EnglandWith three big wickets, Mohammed Siraj has become the leading wicket-taker alongside England's regular captain Ben Stokes (17 scalps) in the five-match Test series. Jasprit Bumrah is second on the list with 14 wickets in three Tests.Siraj will now look to continue his purple patch with the ball in a must-win game for the tourists, who are 1-2 behind in the series.At the time of writing, England were 225/8, with Harry Brook and Josh Tongue at the crease. The hosts are leading by just one run. Prasidh Krishna has been the leading wicket-taker for India with four scalps.Earlier, the Shubman Gill-led side were bundled out for 224 after resuming their overnight score of 204/6 on Day 2. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 off 109 balls, including eight fours. Atkinson emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the hosts with a fifer. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue scalped three wickets.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.