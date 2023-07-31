MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, Final?

MI New York defeated Seattle Orcas by seven wickets to lift the Major League Cricket 2023 title.

Batting first, Quinton de Kock was the lone warrior for Seattle Orcas. The opener notched up 87 runs from 52 deliveries to take the Orcas to 183.

In reply, MI New York lost both openers early. But, the in-form Nicholas Pooran took the game away from the Orcas with an explosive 137* off 55. MI chased down the total in 16 overs to win by seven wickets.

Quinton de Kock (SEO)

Quinton de Kock was the star performer for the Seattle Orcas with the bat. The opener smashed 87 runs from 52 deliveries and led the team from the front. The knock had nine fours and four sixes.

Shehan Jayasuriya (SEO)

Shehan Jayasuriya had a good start with a boundary and a six but could not continue and fell for 15-ball 16.

Heinrich Klaasen (SEO)

Heinrich Klassen had a day to forget with the bat. He got out for just four runs from seven deliveries.

Imad Wasim (SEO)

Imad Wasim mustered just seven runs from six deliveries. Also, he opened the bowling for the team and ended with 1 for 14 from his two overs.

Dwaine Pretorius (SEO)

Dwaine Pretorius smashed three fours and a six for his 7-ball 21. However, he was expensive in this contest. He gave away 47 runs from his three overs.

Andrew Tye (SEO)

Andrew Tye bowled two overs and gave away 27 runs. Despite turning up expensive, Tye bowled six dots out of his 12 deliveries.

Wayne Parnell (SEO)

Wayne Parnell removed Shayan Jahangir early in the innings. He bowled two overs and went for 22 runs.

Trent Boult (MINY)

Trent Boult continued to impress with the ball as the Kiwi pacer grabbed three wickets today. He bowled four overs and gave away 34 runs.

Rashid Khan (MINY)

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers in today's final. The Afghanistan spinner gave away just nine runs from his four overs and also grabbed three wickets.

Tim David (MINY)

Tim David bowled one over and gave away eight runs. With the bat, he remained unbeaten with 9-ball 10.

Nicholas Pooran (MINY)

Nicholas Pooran was outstanding in today's match. After losing both openers inside the powerplay, the MI New York captain took charge and led the team to victory with a massive 137* from 55 deliveries. He smashed 13 sixes and 10 fours.

Dewald Brevis (MINY)

Dewald Brevis smashed two fours and a six for his 18-ball 20. Batting at four, Brevis was unfortunate to get run out in the non-strikers' end.