MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Qualifier 2?

MI New York defeated Texas Super Kings by six wickets to make it to the final of Major League Cricket.

Texas Super Kings lost Faf du Plessis to Trent Boult early. Boult also removed Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Calvin Salvage to end up with four wickets. After he rattled the top order, other bowlers chipped in to reduce TSK to 158.

Shayan Jahangir's cameo at the start kept the team in the hunt. Jahangir made 18-ball 36, followed by Nicholas Pooran's 23. At the end of 10 overs, the team was 74 for 3.

Dewald Brevis and Tim David joined hands to take them closer to the victory before David Wiese added a cameo to take the team home. Calvin Salvage was the pick of the bowlers for TSK, with 1 for 27. MI New York will face Seattle Orcas in the final of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket.

Faf du Plessis (TSK)

Faf du Plessis opened the innings for TSK and departed for just 6 runs off 9 deliveries today. He got out to a simple catch from Dewald Brevis.

Devon Conway (TSK)

Devon Conway was the top scorer for TSK once again. The Kiwi keeper notched up 38 runs from 35 deliveries with three fours and a six.

Mitchell Santner (TSK)

Mitchell Santner was promoted up the order but the move did not work as the all-rounder departed for just six runs. He was expensive with the ball as well, going for 0 for 34 in his three overs.

Daniel Sams (TSK)

Daniel Sams notched up just eight runs from his 12 deliveries. He also opened the bowling for the team and ended with 1 for 31.

David Miller (TSK)

David Miller smashed two sixes and ended with 17 runs from 10 deliveries. He batted at number seven for TSK today.

Rusty Theron (TSK)

Rusty Theron was used for two overs and he returned with 1 for 12 in his two. He removed Slade van Staden early in the innings.

Trent Boult (MINY)

Trent Boult was the player of the match in today's game. The pacer grabbed four wickets, including the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, to put the TSK batting order under pressure.

David Wiese (MINY)

David Wiese was expensive with the ball. He bowled four overs and ended with 0 for 38. However, he also smashed an unbeaten 19 from 11 balls to take the team home.

Rashid Khan (MINY)

Rashid Khan returned economical once again. The Afghanistan spinner grabbed one wicket while giving away 25 runs from his four overs.

Tim David (MINY)

Tim David removed David Miller and Gerald Coetzee in the only over he bowled today. With the bat, David smashed four sixes and ended with a 20-ball 33.

Nicholas Pooran (MINY)

Nicholas Pooran had a cameo but could not convert it into a big score. He notched up 23 runs from 20 balls while batting at number three.